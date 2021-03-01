Msheireb Doha Downtown responds to backlash over restroom sign

Msheireb Doha Downtown management has taken down a restroom sign that has criticised online.

A sign from toilet facilities in Msheireb Doha Downtown (Msheireb) sparked outrage earlier this week after it was posted onto Twitter.

“Restrooms are for MDD customers only. No constructions staff is allowed,” the sign, which was signed by management, said.

Criticism quickly turned into calls for action with many describing the sign as “messed up” and questioning how it was “even allowed.”

Emails were then sent to Msheireb’s management, asking them to remove the sign, which social media users said displayed segregation and dehumanisation of construction staff.

Soon after, Msheireb responded to the request, thanked those who raised this concern, and removed the sign.

“Thank you for taking the time to bring your remark to our attention. We welcome all customer observation as this gives us valuable insight into our services and from the customer perspective and can inform service improvements. Please be notified that your email has been forwarded to management,” read an email from Msheireb.

Doha News reached out to Msheireb Doha Downtown for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

The incident is a part of a larger conversation in Qatar about the treatment of workers in Qatar.

In recent months, Qatar deployed widespread historic reforms to help alleviate the suffering of migrant workers in the country, which rights groups say are mistreated and abused by employers.

Among the labour law reforms was the introduction of a minimum wage and the eradication of the No Objection Certificate, which now allows all migrant workers to change jobs before the end of their contracts without needing to obtain their employer’s consent.

