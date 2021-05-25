Museum of Islamic Art plans ‘unique’ renovation to expand collections

The renovation will provide visitors with a ‘unique’ experience, says CEO.

Qatar’s iconic Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will soon undergo renovation to enhance its already world-leading facilities, Qatar Museums has announced.

The project will see the refurbishment of galleries and interior spaces at the MIA building, with expansion to make room for more precious artefacts and collections.

The renovation will be implemented by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in cooperation with the Social & Sport Contribution Fund, Daam.

“This project is considered unique in that it will contribute to attracting larger numbers of audiences interested in the history of Islamic art, in order to get acquainted with a large group of important and precious holdings owned by the State of Qatar and which are housed in this distinctive architectural beacon,” Abdulrahman bin AbdulLatif Al-Mannai, CEO of Daam, said.

Two storeys will be added to the MIA building for permanent exhibition halls, plus two temporary exhibition halls, a private exhibition hall, a lecture hall and a gift shop.

“This project confirms Qatar Museums’ commitment to keep enriching the lives of all members of the Qatari community, by providing MIA visitors with a unique experience thanks to the museum’s new interior look,” said Ahmad Musa Al-Namla, CEO of Qatar Museums.

Al-Mannai added that the Daam fund’s contribution is part of its role in promoting the culture and tradition of Islamic art in Qatari society and the wider world.

“We also hope that the museum will open its doors again in its new look, coinciding with hosting the World Cup in 2022, and that it will be a tourist destination that attracts visitors from different parts of the world,” he said.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect I.M. Pei, the MIA will maintain its striking exterior, whose architecture was designed to reflect Qatar’s culture and history.

The building, made of limestone, currently rises five storeys and is topped by a high domed atrium within a central tower.

