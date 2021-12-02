23.4 C
Doha
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Mutaz Barshim bags inspiration award for sharing Olympic gold

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Image credit: Mutaz Barshim

Qatar’s athlete Mutaz Barshim shares yet another title with his Italian counterpart Gianmarco Tamberi.

Just like the unforgettable Tokyo Olympics, Qatar’s high jump champion Mutaz Barshim has now shared the Inspiration Award with Italian Gianmarco Tamberi at the World Athletics Awards 2021.

The well-deserved title was given to both athletes for their selfless and admirable spirit during the Olympics last year—an unforgettable night in the historic event’s history.

Team Qatar athlete Mutaz Barshim jumped a distance of 2.37 meters at the men’s high jump event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, tying with his competitor Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi.

When approached by Olympic officials, a solution was offered. The two could compete in a jump-off to determine the winner. However, without any hesitation, Qatar’s Barshim asked if they could instead have “two golds”.

When the Olympics official confirmed it was possible, both ecstatic athletes leaped in each others arms to celebrate the historic win.

While the world watched this iconic moment in awe, the relationship between the two is actually a lot deeper than that moment. Barshim won Qatar’s second-ever Olympics gold medal alongside one of his closest friends, on and off the track.

The shared high jump victory then became one of the biggest talking points of the Olympic Games, thanks to the admirable act of respect and sportsmanship between the two friends.

“It is just crazy if I think about this story,” said Tamberi.

“Thank you very much for this trophy. I now call Mutaz like five times a week because I need to speak with him. I feel that now we are not just friends, we are really like blood brothers.”

Meanwhile, Barshim said that he hopes “to inspire more people to love our sport and maybe share a gold one day.”

Friends, on and off the track

Tamberi and Barshim share a solid gold friendship. The two have been good friends for some time, with Barshim supporting Tamberi when he suffered a near career-ending injury in 2016.

“With Mutaz especially I built a great relationship. I remember, I went from Ostrava to Paris, and I did badly in Paris, really awful. I couldn’t clear my opening height. I was feeling frustrated, because I didn’t know whether I’d ever get back to the shape I was in in 2016,” wrote Tamberi to Spikes World Athletics in 2018.

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

After his performance in Paris, Tamberi retreated to his room, disappointed and saddened, not wanting to converse with any of the other athletes.

A day later, he hears a knock on his door. “Gimbo. Gimbo, please I want to talk to you,” said Barshim eagerly at Tamberi’s door. At first, the Italian athlete wanted to be left alone, but Brashim persisted.

“So I gave in and let him in. We talked. I cried in front of him. He tried to calm me down, and told me what he had to say,” wrote Tamberi.

“He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message,” said Barshim after the two split the win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Talabat to introduce 100% plant-based packaging in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
The move comes as part of the food delivery platform's Sustainable Packaging Programme to reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint.  Online food delivery platform Talabat...
Read more
Sports

FIFA Arab Cup: Your day two match report

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria grabbed their first FIFA Arab Cup wins on Wednesday.  The second day of the 19-day FIFA Arab Cup 2021 has...
Read more
News

Qatar’s beIN distances itself from pundit’s ‘controversial’ comments on homosexuality

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar has been under the spotlight ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. beIN Media Group said it represents and champions all diversity, in a...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Politics

Kushner left empty handed as Qatar refuses to fund new investment...

Farah AlSharif - 0
Former White House advisor Jared Kushner is seeking funding from the Gulf for his new investment firm.   Jared Kushner, advisor and son-in-law to former US...

Visa requirements for Qatar residents and nationals

Travel

Qatar issues travel rules update as Omicron detected in GCC

COVID-19

Qatar updates travel restrictions as WHO raises concern over Omicron variant

COVID-19

Excited about Qatar’s very own ‘Winter Wonderland’? Here’s all you need...

New On The Scene

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.