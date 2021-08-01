Mutaz Barshim wins gold in men’s high jump at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim has secured Qatar’s second ever gold medal after placing first in the men’s high jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Barshim came out on top in the men’s high jump at the event after defying gravity with a 2.37 metre jump. The Qatari tied with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, who also won the gold medal.
The win comes just a day after weightlifter Fares Ibrahim Albakh made history for team Qatar, securing the Gulf state’s first ever Olympic gold medal after after lifting 225 kilograms on Saturday.
Meanwhile on the sand, duo Cherif Younes and Ahmed Tijan qualified for the quarter finals of the Olympics beach volleyball tournament after beating Team USA.
Younes and Tijan will be playing in the quarter-finals next Wednesday before then taking on the winner of the match between Poland and Italy on Monday.
