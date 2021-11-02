Naomi Campbell among A-list celebrities, designers in Qatar to support young talent

International celebrities, designers and members of the royal family meet in Doha to celebrate Qatar Museum’s grand fashion event.

Superstar model Naomi Campbell is in Qatar to support young talents in the fashion and design industry as part of the Qatar Creates cultural initiative.

“#KICKING OFF THE MONTH WITH #QATARCREATES..In Qatar Supporting new young emerging talent,” Campbell said on Instagram.

Among the events scheduled by Qatar Museums is the four-day Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2021 between 2-5 November, featuring high-end brands and renowned public figures.

These include Lebanese fashion designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, Jewellery designers Azza Fahmy and Lorraine Schwartz and representatives of Balmain, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo among many others.

Fashion Trust Arabia is set to award the best talents in regional creativity and style across a variety of categories.

“We are thrilled to finally be bringing together in person our FTA community to celebrate such talented designers. It has been a challenging eighteen months, with several attempts to organise a physical FTA Awards ceremony. We are so happy to be back in Doha and are looking forward to showcasing to the world the incredible creatives from our region,” says FTA Founder & Co-Chair Tania Fares.

The winners of the grand fashion event will be announced on Wednesday during the FTA 2021 Awards Gala at the National Museum in the presence of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

The official FTA 2021 Awards panel of judges will feature A-listers from the industry including the following names:

Alex Israel, Artist

Alexa Chung, Fashion Designer

Azza Fahmy, Jewellery Designer

Carine Roitfeld, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, CR Fashion Book

Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director & Co-president of Chopard

Casey Cadwallader, Creative Director, Mugler

Elie Saab, Fashion Designer

Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director Watches & Jewellery, Louis Vuitton

Gherardo Felloni, Creative Director, Roger Vivier

Haider Ackermann, Fashion Designer

Juergen Teller, Photographer

Laura Brown, InStyle USA Editor-in-Chief

Lorraine Schwartz, Jewellery Designer

Natalia Vodianova, Philanthropist

Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director, Balmain

Olivier Theyskens, Fashion Designer

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director, Valentino

Rachid El Rachid, Chairman, Valentino / Balmain

Remo Ruffini, Chairman & CEO, Moncler

Sandra Choi, Creative Director, Jimmy Choo

Virgil Abloh, Chief Creative Director & Founder, Off-White, Men’s Artistic Director, Louis Vuitton

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer & Stylist

Zuhair Murad, Fashion Designer

M7 fashion and design

Qatar Creates coincides with the opening of a new five-story facility dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship set to serve as a catalyst for the community’s fashion enthusiasts.

Established under the leadership of QM’s Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, M7 aims to empower all designers to explore, develop and collaborate successfully with businesses to enhance the nation’s growing creative minds.

M7 is set to open on 5 November and host masterminds in the fashion industry, including Valentino and Christian Dior among others.

Christian Dior Designer of Dreams will open its doors on 6 November.

The exhibition is dedicated to showcasing Dior’s unique heritage and will be open for the community to enjoy at M7 until 30 March 2022.

Valentino also launched an exclusive collection of haute couture abayas at Doha Design District, featuring pieces from the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture collection including 12 inspirational masterpieces.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli created 15 unique abayas, each of which is special with its colour, layering, proportion and cut, maintaining uniqueness in every abaya while preserving a sense of lightness and elegance.

In celebration of the major fashion event, royals Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Al Thani visited the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture at Doha Design District on Tuesday.

Piccioli met with the royals and gave Sheikha Moza a tour of his exclusive collection.

