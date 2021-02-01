20.5 C
Doha
Monday, February 1, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Nasser Al Attiyah drifts to victory at Qatar International Rally 2021

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

News
Source: nasser_dakar/Instagram

The Qatari driver has added yet another victory to his stunning record.

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah was crowned the winner of Qatar’s 2021 International Rally Championship raising his tally to 15 titles and boosting his record.

The three-day competition was the opening round of the forty-first edition of the Middle East Rally Championship and saw the participation of 19 teams from 12 different countries.

With his recent win, Al-Attiyah was able to raise his number of victories to 77 out of 218 rounds in the Middle East Championship, taking one step closer towards his seventeenth title for the regional tournament.

In a press statement, Al-Attiyah expressed his gratitude and pointed to a competitive competition. 

Meanwhile, Al-Attiyah’s assistant navigator, Frenchman Matteo Bommel recorded his 26th victory, becoming the second most successful navigator in the Middle East Championship. 

Read also: Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins yet another race.

The Qatari champion and his navigator bagged the win in a Volkswagen Polo GTI with a total time of 1hr 50min 48.5sec.

His closest competitor, Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, accompanied by Irish navigator James Fulton onboard a Skoda Fabia Evo, ranked second with a total time of 1.52.36.9 hours.

Eleven cars reached the finish line out of the 17 that took the starting badge last Friday. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Sana Hussain - 0
Packages for specific matches and stadiums have already sold out  Pre-sales for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar have hit $90 million in less...
Read more
Events

Qatari, American artists collab in ‘What If’ exhibition

Ameera AlSaid - 0
Pieces from Qatari and American artists are being showcased to celebrate the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture.  Art lovers, prepare to clear up a day...
Read more
Top Stories

Kahramaa’s 20% ‘water sanitation fee’ hike to hit bills this month

Sana Hussain - 0
The new fees will be reflected in the February 2021 electricity and water bills. Expats and organisations will pay 20% more on top of their...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

COVID cases double in less than a month as Qatar braces...

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Major concerns have risen over a second Covid-19 wave hitting Qatar as the country’s daily reported cases surpass 320 in the largest surge since...

Qatar issues statement on case of young Somalis tricked into fighting...

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

News

Qatar Airways suspends bookings from UAE, South Africa and Rwanda

Top Stories

Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.