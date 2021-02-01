Nasser Al Attiyah drifts to victory at Qatar International Rally 2021

The Qatari driver has added yet another victory to his stunning record.
Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah was crowned the winner of Qatar’s 2021 International Rally Championship — raising his tally to 15 titles and boosting his record.
The three-day competition was the opening round of the forty-first edition of the Middle East Rally Championship and saw the participation of 19 teams from 12 different countries.
Prize giving ceremony of the Qatar International Rally 2021, the opening round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship, which took place at Katara Cultural Village.
–#QatarInternationalRally2021 #QMMF pic.twitter.com/aNiXcorMgy
— QMMF (@QMMF_official) January 31, 2021
With his recent win, Al-Attiyah was able to raise his number of victories to 77 out of 218 rounds in the Middle East Championship, taking one step closer towards his seventeenth title for the regional tournament.
In a press statement, Al-Attiyah expressed his gratitude and pointed to a competitive competition.
Meanwhile, Al-Attiyah’s assistant navigator, Frenchman Matteo Bommel recorded his 26th victory, becoming the second most successful navigator in the Middle East Championship.
Read also: Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins yet another race.
The Qatari champion and his navigator bagged the win in a Volkswagen Polo GTI with a total time of 1hr 50min 48.5sec.
His closest competitor, Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, accompanied by Irish navigator James Fulton onboard a Skoda Fabia Evo, ranked second with a total time of 1.52.36.9 hours.
Eleven cars reached the finish line out of the 17 that took the starting badge last Friday.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube