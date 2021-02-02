22.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

National Sports Day downsized amid rise in COVID-19 cases

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
At the 2013 Qatar Olympic Committee Sports Day Village

Previous conditions have been amended given the rise of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

No group activities or contact sports will be allowed during this year’s Qatar National Sports Day [NSD] amid rising coronavirus concerns, the organisers said.

Given the spike of reported cases in the country, NSD’s organising committee amended previous conditions and requirements to ensure the safety of all participants and to limit the chance of infection, the statement said. 

Qatar celebrates the second Tuesday of February as National Sport Day, which falls on February 9 this year. 

On Tuesday, Doha reported 385 new cases, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country t0 5,518, the highest in months. With the numbers spiking daily, health officials reported that Qatar could possibly face a second wave.

Read also: COVID cases double in less than a month as Qatar braces for possible second wave.

This year, NSD will only feature individual and outdoor sports activities with
a maximum of four participants allowed. Participants will have to maintain a physical distancing of at least 3m to limit infection, as per health ministry measures.

All you need to know about this year’s National Sports Day

In addition, group activities and sports where there is a high chance of contact or proximity between players are prohibited, the statement adds. Any activities inside closed halls are also not allowed. 

The sports committee also called on all institutions not to hold NSD activities in places where there could be crowding. 

The decision was carried out based on joint coordination with the committee and Qatar’s ministry of health to find the most suitable plan to allow the community to enjoy sports while also limiting the spread of the virus. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

WHO, FIFA #ACTogether to boot COVID-19 to the curb

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The leading health organisation and sports body have been collaborating since 2019 to promote health through football, as part of a four-year memorandum signed...
Read more
Sports

FIFA confirms Club World Cup squads days ahead of kick off

Hala Abdallah - 0
FIFA Club World Cup Qatar officially confirmed full squads for the six participating teams. With the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 just two days...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Full stadiums expected at Qatar 2022: FIFA chief

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Officials have also previously said that Doha is planning to host a “normal post-pandemic” event. FIFA World Cup 2022 will witness stadiums full of football-loving...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Qatar 2022

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Sana Hussain - 0
Packages for specific matches and stadiums have already sold out  Pre-sales for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar have hit $90 million in less...

COVID cases double in less than a month as Qatar braces...

News

Qatar issues statement on case of young Somalis tricked into fighting...

News

Qatar Airways suspends bookings from UAE, South Africa and Rwanda

Top Stories

Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.