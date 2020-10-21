Nationwide health centres to benefit from new PHCC website

In an effort to upgrade and digitalise its services, the Primary Health Care Corporation [PHCC] has launched a website that introduces new features to the public.

PHCC has launched a new website that will enable the public to book an appointment online and have easy access to information and data related to the healthcare system.

“Many services will be available to the public online soon. Among those, the public will no longer require to visit health centres to register. The public will be able to upload documents and register with a health centre online,” said Alexandra Tarazi, the executive director of health information system at PHCC.

The website was launched by Managing Director of PHCC Dr. Mariam Abdulmalik in a function held at its headquarters on Tuesday, though its full features, including registering for health centres around the country, are yet to be implemented.

It also aims to provide the public with easy access to information, make it easier to set an appointment and provide data related to the healthcare system from the comfort of their homes.

This allows for better and more effective communication with the public and helps track rapid developments in the primary health field, allowing more optimal use of information technology in the field.

In addition, the new initiative supports the National Health Strategy by making the population’s health and integrated care as its main focus.

The move comes as part of Qatar’s directives to digitise services, enhancing the primary healthcare in the country and reflecting its 2030 vision.

