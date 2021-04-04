23.1 C
Nearly 400,000 plants planted as part of Qatar’s ‘green initiative’

By Menatalla Ibrahim

The initiative aims to plant 1 million trees in different districts around the country

The number of trees planted by Qatar’s community has reached 367,386, the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] announced.

The number means authorities are edging closer to reaching 50% of the target goal in less than two years. 

Around 56 schools participated in the ‘Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees’ campaign, which falls under the ‘Plant Million Trees’ initiative.

More than 800 students helped out across the country, including  Al Sheehaniya, Al Rayyan, Al Nasraniyya and Al Wakra.

Trees were also planted at Al Watiyyat Interchange within the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, 5/6 Park, Al Abraj Park, Al Ebb Park, Al Furousiya Street, Al Jamiaa Street Development Project, Al Karaana Lagoon, Qatar Foundation and Khalifa Street.

The campaign, implemented by the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar, aims to afforest several areas to promote sustainability. 

The project was launched in September 2019 and is due to will run until the end of 2021, according to Ashghal. 

It is held in coordination with several ministries and entities, including the ministry of culture, the ministry of transport, Qatar Museums, Qatar Rail, Private Engineering Office and others.

COVID-19

PHCC halts Covid-19 PCR tests for travellers

Hala Abdallah - 0
Only private centres in Qatar can conduct PCR tests for travellers.  The Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) has stopped all Covid-19 PCR swabs for people...
Read more
New On The Scene

West Bay beaches? Qatar unveils plans for major tourist destination

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The project will provide Qatar’s community and tourists with unique new destinations to enjoy the country’s waters.  Six new beaches will open at several hotels...
Read more
Culture

Qatar astronomers predict first day of Ramadan

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Calendar House predict April 13 could be the first day of Ramadan this year. Calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House (QCH) say April...
Read more

