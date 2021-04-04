Nearly 400,000 plants planted as part of Qatar’s ‘green initiative’

The initiative aims to plant 1 million trees in different districts around the country.
The number of trees planted by Qatar’s community has reached 367,386, the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] announced.
The number means authorities are edging closer to reaching 50% of the target goal in less than two years.
Around 56 schools participated in the ‘Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees’ campaign, which falls under the ‘Plant Million Trees’ initiative.
More than 800 students helped out across the country, including Al Sheehaniya, Al Rayyan, Al Nasraniyya and Al Wakra.
Trees were also planted at Al Watiyyat Interchange within the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, 5/6 Park, Al Abraj Park, Al Ebb Park, Al Furousiya Street, Al Jamiaa Street Development Project, Al Karaana Lagoon, Qatar Foundation and Khalifa Street.
The campaign, implemented by the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar, aims to afforest several areas to promote sustainability.
The project was launched in September 2019 and is due to will run until the end of 2021, according to Ashghal.
It is held in coordination with several ministries and entities, including the ministry of culture, the ministry of transport, Qatar Museums, Qatar Rail, Private Engineering Office and others.