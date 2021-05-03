Nearly 45% Qatar’s eligible population receive at least one Covid-19 dose

Data from Qatar’s health ministry has shown almost 45% of those eligible in Qatar have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has revealed that almost 45% of people aged 16 years and above have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar.

Health authorities confirmed more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered since the start of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme was launched in December.

This comes as Qatar increases its number of weekly vaccines. In the last seven days 188,152 vaccine doses were administered, over 20,000 more from the previous week.

Data also revealed that 86% of people over 60 years of age, 82.4% of people over 70 years and 80.7% of people over 80 years have also received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Nine out of ten people over 60 years of age have now received at least one dose, and that 75.9% of those over 60 have received both doses.

The latest statistics come as senior health officials at the health ministry confirm a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases across the country. This has been attributed to current restrictions as well as the rapid pace of the national inoculation drive.

The month of April recorded a peak in daily infections, with 989 recorded on April 15, the highest number this year so far. In the same month, Qatar surpassed more than 20,000 active cases – the highest since the pandemic first emerged last year.

However, as the number of recoveries increase, the total number of active cases has now dropped to just under 14,000.

According to Hamad Medical Corporation, there have been no Covid-19 related deaths among those who have received both doses of the injection so far.

