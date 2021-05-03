29 C
Doha
Monday, May 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Nearly 45% Qatar’s eligible population receive at least one Covid-19 dose

By Farah AlSharif

-

COVID-19Health & Technology
Pexels

Data from Qatar’s health ministry has shown almost 45% of those eligible in Qatar have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has revealed that almost 45% of people aged 16 years and above have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar.

Health authorities confirmed more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered since the start of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme was launched in December.

This comes as Qatar increases its number of weekly vaccines. In the last seven days 188,152 vaccine doses were administered, over 20,000 more from the previous week.

Data also revealed that 86% of people over 60 years of age, 82.4% of people over 70 years and 80.7% of people over 80 years have also received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Read also: Qatar’s daily Covid-19 infections drop amid tighter restrictions, vaccines rollout

Nine out of ten people over 60 years of age have now received at least one dose, and that 75.9% of those over 60 have received both doses.

The latest statistics come as senior health officials at the health ministry confirm a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases across the country. This has been attributed to current restrictions as well as the rapid pace of the national inoculation drive.

The month of April recorded a peak in daily infections, with 989 recorded on April 15, the highest number this year so far. In the same month, Qatar surpassed more than 20,000 active cases – the highest since the pandemic first emerged last year.

However, as the number of recoveries increase, the total number of active cases has now dropped to just under 14,000.

According to Hamad Medical Corporation, there have been no Covid-19 related deaths among those who have received both doses of the injection so far.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s Amir Tamim donates QR 200 million to wipe out debts

Hala Abdallah - 0
On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the Amir of Qatar personally contributed to relieve those in debt. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:21

The Round Up 3 May 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇦🇫 100 dead in Afghanistan clashes 💉 Nearly 45% receive at least one Covid dose 👨‍🏭 LinkedIn names top 10 companies to...
Read more
Politics

Former Qatari PM proposes exit plan for crises-stricken Lebanon

Hala Abdallah - 0
In an exclusive interview with Doha News, a Lebanese official responds to a proposal for Lebanon put forward by the former Qatari prime minister. The...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.