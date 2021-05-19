38 C
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Need a PCR test? Here are all the approved centres in Qatar

By Farah AlSharif

The number of private health centres offering the Covid-19 swab tests in Qatar have increased.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has now updated the list of private health centres offering PCR swab tests, with a total of 70 centres now offering the services.

In April, MoPH announced that only private health centres will be able to provide the Covid-19 swab tests to travellers.

After complaints of expensive PCR tests in private centres, the health ministry announced a fixed rate of QR 300 riyals for the service.

There has been a slight rise in daily Covid-19 infection numbers, which health authorities have attributed to an increase in social gatherings during Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

However, health authorities have reassured that the hike is only temporary and is expected to last for a few more days before cases begin to drop once more.

On Tuesday, the Covid-19 report showed an increase in daily positive cases, going from 522 on Eid day May 13th to 536.

There are currently 4361 active cases in Qatar, where 538 have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic started last year.

