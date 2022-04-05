Need more greenery for your walks? Newly-renovated Rawdat Al Khail Park to reopen this week

Qatar is adding yet another park to its greenery collection.

An upgraded version of the 140,000sqm Rawdat Al Khail Park is set to open its doors to the public soon, revealing broad green spaces and various facilities that promise to be suitable for all ages.

The park, located along the C Ring Road and Rawdat Al Khail Street, is expected to be completed as early as this week, according to the local Arabic daily Arrayah.

Widely known as Al Muntazah Park, the newly-developed space has a 105,000 square metre green arena, pedestrian and bicycle paths along 1,300 meters, as well as more than 400 parking slots for visitors. Around 1,250 new trees have also been planted across the area to provide more greenery. These include a number of local species such as wild ghaf, samar and sidr, though older trees standing in the space have been preserved. Some of the new trees are expected to contribute to controlling the effects of winds and dust, in effect reducing the temperature in the area and controlling air pollution in the city. Playgrounds for children's sports and activities are also available, with certain areas designated for kids aged two to four and six to 12 years old. The public garden was one of the oldest and largest parks in Doha but was not fully functional. This led authorities to restrict entry to allow for renovation that would attract more visitors and provide facilities for the local community. Special arrangements have also been made to provide options for physically challenged individuals.

Sports equipment have also been set up across two areas around the park in a bid to encourage physical activity and sports while advocating for healthier lifestyles.

The re-development features an ‘open plan’ that includes an open border system with no fence. Kiosks and stalls will also be available to sell refreshments and provide other services to visitors.