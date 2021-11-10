Netflix rolls out new gaming service on smartphones

The popular online streaming company launched limited gaming services for the first time.
Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled its latest move into the gaming industry, launching ‘Netflix Games’ on smartphones.
The latest feature, which covers Android and iOS, is available “on any mobile device, anywhere in the world.”
Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX
For Apple users, a limited selection of exclusive mobile games with no ads, extra fees or in-app purchases, is now accessible from their smartphone.
Five games have been launched, including Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast.
The streaming giant had already launched the service on Android but reportedly faced some obstacles with Apple’s App Store policies that delayed the rollout.
According to the policy, third-party apps are not allowed to act as storefronts for applications.
Such restrictions prevented other cloud gaming platforms, like Microsoft and Facebook Gaming, from launching their services on iOS.