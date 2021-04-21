Netflix’s growth slows down as pandemic strikes production levels

Lack of new shows on Netflix has contributed to a hit on its shares.

Video-streaming service Netflix has reported slower subscription growth, lead to a hit in its formerly-rocketing shares.

The streaming giant projected some six million new subscribers between January and March, but fell short with approximately 3.98 million people signing up for the service.

Netflix shares reportedly fell 11% in after-hours trading to $489.28, wiping some $25 billion off the company’s market capitalisation.

The revolutionary streaming service said the dip in growth could be in part due to a lack of new shows and predicts a recovery when sequels to popular shows return to screens.

