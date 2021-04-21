36.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Netflix’s growth slows down as pandemic strikes production levels

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyBusiness
Pexels

Lack of new shows on Netflix has contributed to a hit on its shares.

Video-streaming service Netflix has reported slower subscription growth, lead to a hit in its formerly-rocketing shares.

The streaming giant projected some six million new subscribers between January and March, but fell short with approximately 3.98 million people signing up for the service.

Netflix shares reportedly fell 11% in after-hours trading to $489.28, wiping some $25 billion off the company’s market capitalisation.

The revolutionary streaming service said the dip in growth could be in part due to a lack of new shows and predicts a recovery when sequels to popular shows return to screens.

Read also: Top 10 Netflix shows trending in Qatar 

This includes the release of new seasons from hit shows such as “You,” “Money Heist,” “The Witcher” and action movie “Red Notice,” among other titles.
The slump comes as unwelcome news after months of substantial growth.
When the Covid-19 pandemic began last year, much of the world was forced to retreat into homes due to restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. Naturally, this bode well for Netflix which saw an influx of some 15.8 million new subscribers as people searched for ways to stay entertained indoors.

Much of that growth reportedly came from Asia, with the region contributing 9.3 million new Netflix subscribers in 2020, an increase of about 65% over the previous year.

However, as the pandemic has halted production of many films and series, Netflix has projected poor customer growth in the first half of this year.

Netflix also faces increasingly stiff competition from new streaming services entering the market, such as the newer Disney+ which has already raked in 100 million subscribers in comparison to Netflix’s 207.6 million.

However, even with slow customer growth, Netflix has reported revenues of $7.16 billion and a net income of $1.71 billion.

“We had those ten years where we were growing smooth as silk,” Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings said, according to an AFP report.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

How to prevent bloating, constipation and fatigue after iftar

Hala Abdallah - 0
For those who experience bloating, constipation or fatigue after breaking fasts, here are some tips to help improve your post-iftar issues. Sitting-down for the traditional...
Read more
News

Qatari poet’s UAE visit sparks backlash from Emiratis, Saudis 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The poet had previously been vocal against the former blockading countries. Qatari poet Mohammed bin Al-Dheeb sparked controversy on social media during his visit to...
Read more
Top Stories

Sheikha Al Mayassa secures spot in list of ‘most powerful Arabs’ in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
Leading regional business magazine Gulf Business has named Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani as one of the five most powerful Arabs in Qatar. Gulf Business has revealed...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.