New countries to be added to Qatar’s COVID travel red list

The updated red travel list will come into effect at 6pm on Sunday December 26.

According to Qatar Airways, an update to Qatar’s COVID travel list will come into effect on Sunday evening. The new list will see some countries move from Green to Red, requiring vaccinated citizens and residents to undergo a PCR test upon their return to Doha.

The new updates appeared over the weekend on the national carrier’s website when users clicked on the ‘travel requirements’ tab.

Staring 6pm December 26, Jordan as well as the UAE ,Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia will be back to Qatar’s red list, after initially being placed on its green list one week ago.

Back then, authorities had placed 176 countries on the green list, including most Arab countries (Palestine, Oman, Somalia ,UAE, Yemen ,Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon ,Libya ,Tunisia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan), while placing eight countries on the red list, including Algeria, Denmark, Dominica, Germany, Iran, Poland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom

Earlier this year, the health ministry updated its traffic light categorisation system, scrapping the yellow list entirely and introducing a list of ‘exceptional red countries’ instead.

Countries that fall under the ‘exceptional red list’ include: Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka ,South Sudan and Sudan, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

Unlike travellers from ‘red’ listed countries, visitors coming to Qatar from countries under the ‘exceptional red list’ are prohibited to enter the Gulf state if they are unvaccinated.

Vaccinated arrivals from the red listed countries must hotel quarantine for 2 days upon arrival and are required to obtain a negative PCR result 72 hours before their arrival for all age groups.

According to the ministry’s travel and return policy page on its official website, traveller’s who are fully vaccinated outside Qatar with a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar are still required to submit their vaccine certificate and other supporting documents written in both Arabic or English.

Travellers from red list countries who have not completed the necessary vaccination doses can enter Qatar but will have to either home or hotel quarantine based on certain conditions.

Qatar’s citizens and residents who are fully vaccinated and returning from green-listed countries are not required to take a PCR test before departing. However, they will be required to take the test within 36 hours of their arrival in Doha.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents coming from nations in the green list will have to quarantine at home for seven days.

Earlier this year, the ministry of health reduced the price of PCR tests from QAR 300 to QAR 160 to receive results in 12-18 hours.

To obtain results in within 6-8 hours, travelers can get Expedited PCR test for QAR 300 or in less than 3 hours for QAR 660Q.

Last month, Qatar also updated the list of approved doses, adding Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines to its list, which had already included Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Few days ago, It has added ​Covaxin​ vaccine as well as Sputnik V.

With the recent detection of Omicron virus in the region and concerns over its mutations, the World Health Organisation has warned countries around the world of a new imposed risk of reinfection.

On 18 December, Qatar officially confirmed its first four cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, and a recent spike in the number of daily covid-19 cases has echoed some concerns among the community on whether authorities will have to re-reimplement new restrictions to limit the spread of infection.

The ministry of public health has continued to raise awareness to help control the spread of the virus, recently launching a new campaign in collaboration with FIFA titled “No one is safe, until everyone is safe” to encourage the community to get vaccinated.

The latest MoPH figures show 153 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bumping the total number of active cases up to 2,567.

To date, 232,016 doses of Covid-19 booster vaccines have been administered and the number has continued to increase.