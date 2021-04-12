New Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Qatar’s Industrial Area

Qatar’s newest Covid-19 vaccination centre is set to open in the Industrial Area on Monday.
Qatar opened a new Covid-19 vaccination centre located at the old Medical Commission facility in the Industrial Area as part of efforts to drastically increase the number of those protected against the novel coronavirus.
The centre is a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Qatar Charity, and is the newest addition to more than 35 vaccination facilities across Qatar.
The centre will be open for six days a week, from 7am to 7pm and will operate on an invitation only basis for priority groups. This includes those aged 40 years and above, people with moderate chronic medical conditions, and essential workers.
The opening comes as Qatar’s health ministry confirms almost 30% of eligible adults (aged 16 and above) have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile in the US, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday to expand the emergency use authorisation of their Covid-19 vaccine.
If approved, this would expand global inoculation programmes and enable those aged 12 to 15 to receive the injection.