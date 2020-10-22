New entrepreneurs association to ‘create bridge’ between Qatar and Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs Association was recently established by Sri Lankan importers in Doha, providing new opportunities for businesses in the country.
Qatar-based Sri Lankan traders launched a new entrepreneurs association in the Gulf state this week, in affiliation with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha.
The Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs Association is expected to open doors for new high-quality imports from the Asian country into Qatar, working as a bridge between importers of Sri Lankan commodities with exporters in the Gulf state.
The new initiative will diversify the local market and provide several benefits for the local community, and is expected to generate new business opportunities.
Anoja Jeevani, the General Secretary of the Association, said the association would serve as a facilitator between importers and exporters from Qatar and Sri Lanka, notifying both parties on market demand.
To ensure a smooth business model, the association will create a platform for Doha-based importers of Sri Lankan commodities that will help raise awareness about imports as a business and offer solutions to problems that may arise in coordination with the Sri Lankan embassy and local Qatari authorities.
