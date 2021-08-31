New Iran administration ‘willing to engage’ with Saudi Arabia

Qatar has offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran since the GCC reconciliation.

Tehran will continue to negotiate with rival state Saudi Arabia, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, despite denying recent reports over meetings at the Baghdad summit.

“The course of negotiations with Saudi Arabia will continue and there are no points of disagreement that cannot be overcome,” said Khatibzadeh on Monday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The Iranian diplomat also said Tehran has “never refused to extend a hand of friendship and dialogue” to Riyadh, noting that the latter is a neighbouring country which shares several commonalities with Iran to “ensure regional security and stability”.

During his weekly press briefing, Khatibzadeh also denied reports claiming that there were meetings between Iran and Saudi Arabia during the Baghdad summit on Sunday.

“No talks have been held in Baghdad more than what was held before. We did not see any new talks in Baghdad,” he said, responding to a question on whether newly-appointed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Iraq.

Khatibzadeh said that three rounds of talks between the two countries took place in the past and more will be held when necessary.