19.2 C
Doha
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

New year, new money

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesBusiness
Source: Marsal Qatar

Authorities unveil the designs for new banknotes which included a brand new 200 riyal bill.

Qatar Central Bank has announced the new designs of the fifth issue of the Qatari riyal bills, which include a 200 note that will be released on the country’s National Day.

The new Qatari riyals were announced by the Central Bank at a conference held on Sunday. 

According to officials, the current banknotes will be withdrawn within 90 days from the date of issuance, with three additional months to finally withdraw them from the public.

As for those who still hold the current riyal banknotes, they are allowed to exchange them from the Central Bank for a period of 10 years.

Read also: Qatar approves fiscal budget for 2021

In the first stage, the country is going to pump QAR 8 billion of the new banknotes by the end of January 2021, with the aim of eventually reaching a total of QAR 20 billion.

The new designs look drastically different, with the 500-riyal bill looking similar the current, pink 50-riyal banknote. In a more modern approach, the new bills will feature Qatar’s most recent landmarks, including the Qatar National Museum and the Al-Thumama stadium, which is going to be the venue for some of the 2022 World Cup matches.

The current notes were unveiled back in 2003, and introduced holographic security threads and plastic foil see-through windows.

The new banknotes will have 62 security features, including a barcode.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins yet another race

Hala Abdallah - 0
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Nasser Al-Attiyah marked victory in the Hail Baja 1 race, during the fourth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country...
Read more
Top Stories

Prominent media figure Al Kuwari calls on Huawei to clarify Uighur surveillance accusations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari says he’s reached out to the tech-giant, who he’s an ambassador for, requesting an official statement responding to recent accusations...
Read more
News

Bahrain violates Qatar’s territorial waters for second time in less than a month

Hala Abdallah - 0
Coastguards spotted and stopped  a Bahraini fishing boat that breached its territorial waters, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday. Qatari authorities reported that three...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Prominent media figure Al Kuwari calls on Huawei to clarify Uighur surveillance accusations

Top Stories Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari says he’s reached out to the tech-giant, who he’s an ambassador for, requesting an official statement responding to recent accusations...
Read more

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Opinion Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
While a deal may be imminent between the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it may take longer to rebuild trust between the governments and people,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

Top Stories Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...
Read more

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE ‘welcome’ Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end Gulf Crisis

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Cairo and Abu Dhabi have finally commented on the recent developments in the Gulf Crisis, after almost a week since Kuwait announced an “historic”...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.