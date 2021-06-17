41 C
Doha
Thursday, June 17, 2021
New York thief arrested after crashing stolen Qatar consulate car

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Image for illustrative purposes. Photo by Gianandrea Villa on Unsplash

The thief also taken to Belleuve Hospital for minor injuries following the accident.

A Manhattan thief stole a car registered under the name of Qatar’s consul general on Wednesday and was caught shortly after crashing it into 10 cars, New York Post [NYP] reported, citing the police.

According to the report, the thief also crashed into an outdoor eatery in Manhattan before he was arrested. He stole the car from East 51st Street and First Avenue at around 10am in the morning.

Read also: US Supreme court dismisses Republican’s ‘hacking’ lawsuit against Qatar

Police officers said the keys were inside the car and its driver was washing it the moment it was stolen.

The thief, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries and has yet to be charged.

Qatar’s consulate has not commented on the incident.

