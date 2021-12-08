Newlyweds celebrate wedding at Egypt vs Algeria FIFA Arab Cup match

Eight quarter-finalists are preparing for a tense series of matches taking place until December 18 in Qatar.

Egyptian newlyweds celebrated their marriage at Al Janoub stadium on Tuesday, following a FIFA Arab Cup 2021 group stage match in Doha.

Qatar’s Egyptian community community took the celebrations to the next level, with two fans in particular celebrating their marriage at the Al Janoub stadium following Egypt’s last match ahead of the quarter-finals.

The couple was spotted in the middle of a crowd of fans after Algeria and Egypt’s match ended with a tense 1-1 draw.

“I always wanted to come to Qatar and my husband told me that as soon as I land in Qatar we’ll celebrate our marriage,” the wife, who came all the way from Egypt, said.

“Since our engagement days my husband has been working here in Qatar so I’ve always dreamed of coming here,” she added.

“Congratulations to Qatar and all Arabs,” the husband said in an interview with local Al Kass sports channel.

Similarly, in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, a Jordanian couple were also spotted celebrating their wedding at the 974 stadium that hosted a match between Jordan and Palestine.

Fans who attended the match on Tuesday gathered with a traditional Jordanian band to celebrate the newlyweds following their national team’s 5-1 victory.

Ongoing celebrations

Spectators from over 16 Arab countries attended the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 tournament in Doha, celebrating their teams’ victories with exciting cultural dances and chants.

All six stadiums hosting the tournament have since witnessed a mix of emotional, happy and festive moments throughout the group stage matches that ended on Tuesday with only 8 out of 16 Arab teams qualifying to the next round.

On Tuesday, the internet was flooded with celebratory clips of fans at the stadiums following four exciting matches.

Although the Palestinian team went home with a defeat, fans were seen dancing their traditional ‘Dabke’ while singing Palestinian songs as they gathered in front of the 974 stadium with their black and white keffiyeh scarves and flags.

Members of the Lebanese diaspora sang their national anthem and traditional songs to celebrate their team’s win against their Sudanese counterpart in their last Arab Cup match.