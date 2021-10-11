Neymar says Qatar 2022 may be last World Cup with Brazil

The striker said he does not know whether he will be able to mentally endure more football.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain‘s star Neymar has revealed that Qatar’s upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup could be the last of his career.

In a documentary titled Neymar Jr. and the Line of Kings, produced by DAZN, the $257 million striker said he expects the next World Cup tournament to be his last with Selecao Brasileira at the age of 30.

“Man, I think it will be my last World Cup,” Neymar said. “I am facing it like the last World Cup because I do not know whether I will be able, mentally, to endure more soccer. I will do everything possible to get there very well.”

The football star also admitted feeling frustrated with the lack of recognition for what he has done for Brazil on the international stage,

“I will do all I can to win it with my country and realise my dream,” he added. “The biggest since my boyhood and I hope I can achieve it. I do not know what else I need to do with this shirt for people to respect Neymar.”

Last Sunday, Neymar was in action against Colombia in his country’s latest World Cup qualifier, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Seleçao has led one of the world’s favourites with 28 points after 10 games.

The striker did not play in Thursday’s 3-1 Brazil win at Venezuela because of a suspension.

When asked about Neymar’s performance, which included 17 missed passes and 30 possession losses, Brazil coach Tite said he is still an “exceptional player” and far from ordinary.

“He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily,” Brazil’s coach said. “He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players.”

However, despite the Brazilian victories, the player is facing a tough start with Qatari-owned PSG after his contract was extended.

Despite being reunited on the pitch with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, Neymar has yet to score for PSG since 1 May, and has scored only once across all competitions this season.

But all in all, Neymar is showcasing a spectacular performance on an international level and is now approaching Pele’s record of 77 official goals for Brazil, scoring 69 goals for his home country.

So far, Neymar has played at two World Cups, and Qatar 2022 may just be his third and last.