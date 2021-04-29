No Covid-19 related deaths among fully vaccinated people in Qatar: HMC

Hamad Medical Corporation has said that there have been no covid-19 related deaths among those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

Data from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has confirmed Covid-19 vaccines can offer high levels of protections against the novel coronavirus.

According to HMC, there have been no Covid-19 related deaths among those who have received both doses of the injection so far.

Since January 1, 12,249 people have been hospitalised, and only 197 of these admissions included those who were fully vaccinated – making up just 1.6% of hospital inpatient admissions since the beginning of the year.

Dr. Al Maslamani explained that for fully vaccinated people the likelihood of being admitted to intensive care due to COVID-19 is even lower. “Since the start of the year we have had 1,766 COVID-19 admissions to ICU – and just 19 of these patients had been fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/7uHFhvzkuA — مؤسسة حمد الطبية (@HMC_Qatar) April 28, 2021

However, according to Medical Director of the Communicable Disease Center (CDC) at HMC Dr Muna al-Maslamani, no vaccine is ever 100% effective, and a very small number of people may still become infected, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“Extensive clinical trials have shown the Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be around 95% effective at preventing symptomatic infection. This does not mean vaccinated people are immune to the virus or cannot contract it, but it means they are very unlikely to develop severe symptoms and become ill in the event that they do contract Covid-19,” said al-Maslamani said.

In Qatar, data has shown that non-vaccinated people of all ages are 61 times more likely to be admitted to hospital inpatient units than those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who have taken both doses are also much less likely to need intensive care following infection.

Since strict measures were re-imposed on April 9th, Qatar’s health authorities have recorded a decrease in daily cases, going from over 900 daily cases to just below 700.

However, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities have continued, with the total death toll surpassing 400 in April. Health officials have attributed this to the spread of the the more severe UK and South African strains.

According to official health ministry figures, eight people died from the novel coronavirus in December. The number decreased to three in January before shooting up to 10 in February, including an 11-year-old child.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse since then, and in just four months, the total number of deaths doubled, recording up to 200 deaths since the start of this year.

Despite this, Qatar has been making strides in its vaccination campaign, with more than half a million of the population now fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 690 new infections were recorded, raising the number of cases to 17,526. The country also recorded 4 new deaths, bumping the total coronavirus death toll to 445.

A total of 186,318 people have also recovered from the virus, with 1,606 recoveries recorded on Wednesday alone.

