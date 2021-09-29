No masks outdoors: Qatar loosens Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline

The new measures are effective from 3 October.

Qatar’s cabinet has announced the easing of more Covid-19 restrictions during its weekly meeting on Wednesday, as daily coronavirus community cases in the Gulf state continue to drop.

Per the latest decisions, mask regulations no longer apply to outdoor activities, except during organised public events, markets and exhibitions. Masks must still be worn on mosque, school, hospital and university premises, as well as at all public indoor areas.

Souqs and malls can also operate on every day of the week at full capacity, with children allowed to enter such facilities while abiding by the maximum number of customers allowed in each store.

Food courts are allowed to operate at a 50% capacity and all prayer areas and fitting rooms at malls will now reopen.

All museums and public libraries are also allowed to operate at a full capacity.

Employees in the government and private sectors can return to their workplace at full capacity. All employees and workers who have not yet been fully vaccinated are still obligated to conduct a rapid test.

Outdoor restaurants and cafes under “Qatar Clean” can also operate at full capacity, while those which have not been certified are allowed to operate at 50%.

Indoor restaurants and cafes under “Qatar Clean” are also allowed to operate at 75% while uncertified facilities can operate at 40%.

All restaurant and cafe workers must complete their required Covid-19 vaccines and children below 12 are allowed to enter with their families only.

No further restrictions were announced, however, this comes as Qatar witnesses a drop in daily reported cases.

On Wednesday, Qatar recorded 76 new infections, raising the number of active cases to 1,282. So far, 605 people have died of Covid-19 in Qatar.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube