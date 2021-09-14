No more ‘DM for price’: Sellers who fail to display price face hefty QAR 1 million fine

Tired of constantly asking for prices? Well, now you won’t have to!
Business owners who conduct commercial activities in Qatar must clearly display the list of prices of goods and services to avoid any legal accountability, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced.
The law stipulates all prices must be displayed in Arabic, in addition to other languages if needed, and is mandatory for all commercial facilities, retail outlets, virtual platforms, including social media, as well as licensed home businesses.
#MOCIQATAR notes the commercial facilities, retail outlets, virtual platforms and licensed home businesses, that it is necessary to clearly and prominently display the list of prices of goods and services in Arabic, when marketed or offered, to avoid legal accountability. pic.twitter.com/sxubN10C0x
— وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) September 13, 2021
Those who fail to follow the law can face up to two years imprisonment and a hefty fine ranging between QAR 3,000 and QAR 1 million, the ministry added.
This came following several complaints from customers, the source confirmed.The MoTC circular said “sellers are prohibited from chasing customers to present their products or offer their services.”
“Accordingly, all clients renting shops in shopping and commercial centres are urged not to follow or harass clients inappropriately while shopping,” the statement read.
The ministry warned offenders would be subject to public and legal prosecution in case of a violation of the listed laws.