No more ‘DM for price’: Sellers who fail to display price face hefty QAR 1 million fine

Recently, authorities have been tightening their grip on laws and regulations for retail shops to ensure customer protection across the country.

Last week, malls across Qatar received a circular from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry prohibiting sellers, particularly at kiosks, from chasing shoppers at malls to sell or promote their products, a source familiar with the matter told Doha News.

This came following several complaints from customers, the source confirmed.The MoTC circular said “sellers are prohibited from chasing customers to present their products or offer their services.”

“Accordingly, all clients renting shops in shopping and commercial centres are urged not to follow or harass clients inappropriately while shopping,” the statement read.

The ministry warned offenders would be subject to public and legal prosecution in case of a violation of the listed laws.