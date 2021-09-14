38 C
No more ‘DM for price’: Sellers who fail to display price face hefty QAR 1 million fine

By Menatalla Ibrahim

BusinessTop Stories
Tired of constantly asking for prices? Well, now you won’t have to!

Business owners who conduct commercial activities in Qatar must clearly display the list of prices of goods and services to avoid any legal accountability, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced.

The law stipulates all prices must be displayed in Arabic, in addition to other languages if needed, and is mandatory for all commercial facilities, retail outlets, virtual platforms, including social media, as well as licensed home businesses.

Those who fail to follow the law can face up to two years imprisonment and a hefty fine ranging between QAR 3,000 and QAR 1 million, the ministry added.

Recently, authorities have been tightening their grip on laws and regulations for retail shops to ensure customer protection across the country.
Last week, malls across Qatar received a circular from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry prohibiting sellers, particularly at kiosks, from chasing shoppers at malls to sell or promote their products, a source familiar with the matter told Doha News.

Read also: Sellers at kiosks ‘prohibited from approaching shoppers’

This came following several complaints from customers, the source confirmed.The MoTC circular said “sellers are prohibited from chasing customers to present their products or offer their services.”

“Accordingly, all clients renting shops in shopping and commercial centres are urged not to follow or harass clients inappropriately while shopping,” the statement read.

The ministry warned offenders would be subject to public and legal prosecution in case of a violation of the listed laws.

