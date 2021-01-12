No quarantine for those travelling to Abu Dhabi from Qatar

No direct flights have been announced yet between Abu Dhabi and Doha following the lifting of air, land and sea blockade, but a resumption of services is expected within days.

Abu Dhabi has added Qatar to its COVID-19 green list, meaning those traveling to the capital of the United Arab Emirates from Doha will not have to quarantine upon their arrival.

Following the UAE’s agreement to open its airspace, land and sea borders to Qatar on January 9, those travelling from Qatar will be exempted from the 10-day self-isolation required by the emirate, but will have to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours before traveling and be tested again upon arriving.

Travellers staying for six days or more will be tested again on day six, and for those staying longer than 12 days, a third PCR test will be taken on the 12th day.

No flights have been announced yet between the two states since the announcement, but both national carries Qatar Airways and Etihad as well as Emirates Airlines are expected to resume services according to the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, who had said last week that measures concerning the resumption of travel, transportation and trade between the former blockading countries and Qatar are expected to be completed within one week.

The latest development also saw the first Qatar Airways direct flight in three years to touch down in Saudi’s King Khaled International Airport on Monday. Departing from Hamad International Airport, officials told Doha News that the plane was almost completely full.

Riyadh’s airport witnessed the reunion of families after a long period of separation following the 2017 blockade on Qatar. At the same time, a Saudi flight landed in Doha greeted with gift bags and warm welcomes.

Many citizens and residents of Qatar will be eager to be able to visit the UAE again to reunite with families and loved ones there. Prior to the 2017 blockade, a large number of Qatari and Qatar based students were enrolled at universities in the UAE but were forced to halt their education after the sudden announcement of June 5 that year.

