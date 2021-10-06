No quarantine! Kenya opens up for vaccinated travellers from Qatar

The decision comes as the UK also announced it would no longer require vaccinated travellers from the Gulf state to quarantine.

All travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Qatar are now exempt from quarantine restrictions upon arrival to Kenya, authorities have announced.

Passengers must have a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate conducted within 96 hours before travel to the East African nation.

According to the Kenyan Ministry of Health’s website, all travellers will also be expected to fill a passenger locator form and submit it before travelling. While in the country, visitors will be required to submit their daily health information to the “Jitenge” platform for 14 consecutive days.

Diplomats and senior government officials will be exempt from quarantine but must also present a negative PCR test conducted within 96 hours before travel.

“This will now allow all vaccinated Qataris to enter Kenya without being quarantined. This has come because currently, Kenya registers a low positive Covid-19 rate almost similar to Qatar,” said Ambassador of Kenya to Qatar Paddy C Ahenda to local news outlet The Peninsula.

The new travel rules also comes as positive news for the thousands of Kenyans living and working in Qatar.

Travellers from Brunei, Thailand, and Kuwait to Kenya are still required to quarantine for 14 days at a government facility.

This comes after the UK also relaxed its travel quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from Qatar.

