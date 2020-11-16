28.8 C
Doha
Monday, November 16, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

‘No signs of a second wave’: Qatar’s health minister says at WISH Summit

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

COVID-19

The minister was among many prominent speakers at this year’s event.

Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari said that there are no signs of a second wave of the potentially lethal coronavirus hitting the country, with the pandemic showing more stability now. She was speaking at the annual World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) on Sunday.

The opening ceremony of the fifth edition of WISH, was inaugurated by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who commended the efforts of Qatar’s health workers who’ve been serving on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

“I salute healthcare workers in Qatar and globally for their tremendous efforts in fighting this pandemic, protecting lives, and tirelessly striving to create a better, healthier world,” she said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Al Kuwari also said that the spread of COVID-19 has been “stabilised” and there have been no signs of a second wave hitting Qatar like it has in many other countries around the world.

“There have been a small number of outbreaks mostly associated with family gathering, which we have controlled with active surveillance and contact tracing,” said Dr. Al Kuwari.

The minister added that a key factor in Qatar’s success in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was the country’s “system of universal health coverage”.

“All costs of treatment were covered by the government, irrespective of nationality or social conditions. All patients received the same high standard of care. Our low mortality is attributable to a variety of factors, including the young average age of the population, but particularly to the high quality of medical care, provided equally to everyone,” she said.

Read also: Qatar’s COVID-19 ‘Healthcare Heroes’ honoured in new exhibition

Among the country’s many successes in managing the pandemic, has been its ability to maintain the world’s lowest COVID-19 mortality rate since the outbreak, with a rate of 0.15%. 

“Every death is a tragedy, but we are thankful that our cases, in global terms, remain low…this stands as testimony to the talent and commitment of our doctors and nurses and the entire healthcare workforce. This is also testament to our healthcare system,” said Al Kuwari.

Moreover, the country has provided 3,000 acute care beds and 227 ICU beds with extra ventilators, which have helped treat around 2,000 patients who suffered severe COVID-19 symptoms. 90% of those patients have recovered and been discharged.

According to the minister, Qatar opened 24 isolation facilities that could cater for 30,000 beds, and 609 quarantine facilities with a total capacity of 15,000 beds.

“We know we will win this battle only if everyone wins it. In solidarity, Qatar has so far helped more than 70 countries and international organizations with equipment and resources,” she said, commenting on Qatar’s global support in effort to help other countries fight the pandemic.

While  the country has managed to stabilise the spread of the pandemic and secured a deal with key pharmaceuticals working on providing a vaccine, Al Kuwari reiterated the importance of abiding by health measures as the disease still exists.

“In the meantime, we must rely on the public health measures with which we are all familiar and the dedication and professionalism of the global health workforce to keep us safe,” she said.

Source: WISH Qatar

Al Kuwari is among the many prominent speakers at this year’s event, which include Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO); Morgan Freeman, Academy Award-winning Actor and Philanthropist; Eva Longoria, Actor, Producer, Director and Philanthropist; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases among many others.

The summit will go on virtually from Nov. 15-to-19, under the title of ‘One World Our Health’.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The new clinic could help people reverse diabetes. In line with World Diabetes Day, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced its plan to open a...
Read more
Top Stories

Authorities to prosecute over 400 people for face mask violations

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar’s interior ministry has been referring more people to the public prosecutor for violation of COVID-19 health regulations. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) said on...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Food for thought: Are your friends influencing your eating habits?

Maha El Akoum - 0
We have all heard of the term social smoking, but social eating? Is that really a thing? Experts claim that what we eat and...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

Top Stories

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Qatar ‘most affected’ Arab country by air pollution: report

News

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after hopes of possible breakthrough

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.