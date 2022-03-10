No social distancing in mosques in latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions

The new restrictions will come into effect starting from Saturday March 12 2022.

Qatar’s cabinet has issued a list of new conditions and directives for the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions amid a significant drop in daily reported cases.

The newly eased regulations are part of the country’s plan to slowly return to normality after controlling the third wave of the virus, which saw the highest number of reported cases in January.

The updates will go into effect from Saturday March 12, until further notice, the cabinet announced.

Entry to public places

Fully-vaccinated individuals, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and those with a health condition that prevents them from taking the vaccine are all allowed into closed public spaces with no prior testing needed.

However, those who did not complete all three doses of the vaccine are only allowed in closed public spaces after conducting a rapid antigen test 24 hours prior to entering. The capacity of unvaccinated shall also not exceed 20% of the total space.