No social distancing in mosques in latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions

The new restrictions will come into effect starting from Saturday March 12 2022.
Qatar’s cabinet has issued a list of new conditions and directives for the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions amid a significant drop in daily reported cases.
The newly eased regulations are part of the country’s plan to slowly return to normality after controlling the third wave of the virus, which saw the highest number of reported cases in January.
The updates will go into effect from Saturday March 12, until further notice, the cabinet announced.
Entry to public places
Fully-vaccinated individuals, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and those with a health condition that prevents them from taking the vaccine are all allowed into closed public spaces with no prior testing needed.
However, those who did not complete all three doses of the vaccine are only allowed in closed public spaces after conducting a rapid antigen test 24 hours prior to entering. The capacity of unvaccinated shall also not exceed 20% of the total space.
The measures include the following places: physical training clubs, wedding parties, sports events, conferences, exhibitions and events, restaurants and cafes, amusement parks and entertainment venues, swimming pools, water parks, theaters and cinemas.
Mosques
Worshipers will no longer be required to social distance while performing Friday prayers. Showing the Ehteraz status will also not be required while visiting the mosque.
Toilets and places for performing ablution will be opened in specified mosques. Children will also be allowed entry for all prayers.
In addition, after a long Covid-19 suspension, women’s prayer areas within mosques will finally be open again for the public, just weeks before Ramadan.
Worshippers are also not obligated to bring their own praying mat with them for the prayers.
Workforce
All employees in the private and public sectors will continue working at full capacity from their place of work. Unvaccinated individuals are still required to conduct a weekly Rapid Antigen test to ensure they are free from the virus. However, those who previously recovered from the virus are not obligated to undergo the examination.
Transportation
All transportation in open, closed, and private places will operate at 100% capacity. Masks are still mandatory.
Masks
All individuals are required to wear masks at all times in closed places. However, masks are not required in open spaces, unless they are within the public activities organised in markets, exhibitions, and during events.
All citizens and residents need to activate Ehteraz on their smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.
