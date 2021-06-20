Nord Anglia Education-UNICEF partnership seeks to empower student change-makers

The school organisation provides a variety of internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, among others.

Nord Anglia Education [NAE] has taken its educational experience to new heights through its latest three-year global partnership with UNICEF, turning students into change-makers within their own communities.

The school will help UNICEF develop its learning materials on the the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs] while providing students with a plethora of knowledge and skills that they can utilise in tackling global sustainability challenges at a local level.

“At UNICEF, we are committed to helping every child and youth globally to be equipped with the knowledge, tools and support to take action to protect the future of our communities and our planet,” said June Kunugi, Director of Public Partnerships at UNICEF.

Nord Anglia’s students will actively participate in a wide variety of events during the UN High Level Political Forum and engage with key policymakers from across the globe.

By embedding the SDGs and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child [UNCRC] in all aspects of teaching and learning across its 73 schools in 30 countries, students will further become skilled project managers, develop good leadership as well as global citizenship skills.

“As our global partnership with UNICEF shows, we believe in giving young people an education that broadens their understanding of how they can impact important issues including sustainability and equality which equips them with the confidence, collaborative mind-set and leadership skills to make a positive change in their communities and the world at large,” said Andrew Fitzmaurice, NAE’s Chief Executive Officer.

The partnership further enriches NAE’s curriculum and unique learning experience, which allows students to receive top-notch education by world-leading teachers.

Along with its collaboration with UNICEF, NAE has several other partnerships with renowned institutions, including the Juilliard School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We are thankful to Nord Anglia Education for their global collaboration and support on our efforts to help children realise their rights and create a new generation of change-makers who are passionate about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and a more sustainable and equal world for all,” said Kunugi.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE began expanding its operations in 1992 by opening its first international school—the British School Warsaw.

NAE later expanded to Asia, the Americas, China and across Europe and the Middle East to become the world’s leading premium schools organisation, providing high quality education to up to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school.

The curriculums offered at NAE include the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, among others.

“As educators we have an important responsibility to make sure the next generation are empowered to create a more equitable future for all,” said Fitzmaurice.

