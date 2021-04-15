30.6 C
Number of quarantine facility admissions double in March

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Those who are not vaccinated and wish to return to Qatar have to quarantine for at least a week to ensure they are free from the virus. 

Almost 90,000 guests used quarantine facilities across the country in March alone, Discover Qatar announced, according to state-run Qatar News Agency.

The figure is almost double the number seen in previous months, making it one of the highest monthly figure since the start of the pandemic last year.

Will quarantine exemptions, vaccine efficacy periods be extended?

To accommodate the spike, Discover Qatar has been adding new properties to its quarantine facilities to ensure the demand is met. According to a statement, at least five more hotels were added, raising the capacity to 9,890 rooms in 65 hotels.

Given the frequent change in quarantine regulations, Discover Qatar has also processed over 88,000 refunds with a value of $27 million, the statement added.

All those currently returning to Qatar must quarantine for at least seven days and present a negative PCR test upon landing, with exceptions for those who took both vaccine doses.

Read also: Qatar administers ‘one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose’

Those who leave the country will not be exempted from hotel quarantine unless the return date is 14 days after taking their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Children (up to 16 years old) are also exempted from hotel quarantine only if accompanied by a parent who has received the full course of the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar. However, children must still quarantine at home for seven days.

For parents travelling with a minor aged 16-18 that has not been vaccinated, a Welcome Home Package will have to be booked, a statement on Discover Qatar says, confirming the need for hotel quarantine.

