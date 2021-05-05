35.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Oman urges nationals to apply for teaching jobs in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

In The Classroom
Those interested in working for Qatar‘s ministry of education can register electronically. 

Oman’s education authorities urged those looking for jobs to apply to work for Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Around 50 jobs are listed and available for Omanis to apply for, the ministry announced in a tweet. Vacancies are available for both men and women, with specific qualifications needed to be eligible.

“The Ministry of Labour announces that in cooperation with the Sultanate’s embassy in the State of Qatar, vacancies are available with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the sisterly State of Qatar, according to the data specified below,” the tweet read.

The specifications include a bachelor’s degree in the same specialty from the College of Education with a grade of no less than ‘very good’, not more than 49 of age, familiar with innovative technology and good health.

Those eligible can apply for Arabic teaching [five males and five females], General Sciences [five males], Social Sciences [20 males], and Computer [five males and 10 females].

The community can register electronically on the website, the ministry noted. This can be done using email, phone number, academic qualification, the position applied for, and triple name.

Applicants will also need to attach all copies of academic qualifications and identification papers.

