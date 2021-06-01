On your bikes! Qatar opens 38km pedestrian, cycling path in Al Khor

Joggers and cyclists in Qatar now have brand a new spot to enjoy their workout.

With more people now enjoying outdoor workouts, the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] has added yet another shared pedestrian and cycling track to its list.

Located on the eastern side of Al Khor Road, the new track allows more amateur and professional athletes to practice sports and change their lifestyles, Director of Projects Affairs at Ashghal Yousef Al Emadi said.

The 38 km long track is integrated with the Olympic Cycling Track on the western side of the highway, providing more space for fitness enthusiasts to practice cycling and jogging outdoors safely.

It also runs through 18 underpasses to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement, stretching 6 metres wide with plenty of space to practice. For those who love to take quick breaks in the middle, Ashghal included 80 cycle-parking points along the track, 100 benches, and 20 resting areas.

In addition, to enhance safety for both pedestrians and cyclists, authorities installed six cycling counters, including four on the Olympic cycling track and two others on the common pedestrian and cycling track.

Riders can use these cool, top-tier technological devices to know useful data, including the date, time, weather, and temperature in Qatar. In case of bad weather—such as wind of fog— or if there is an accident on the track, the devices display alert messages to notify those using the facility.

The counters also monitor the number of bicycles used on the track per hour, day or year, to provide statistics for any future studies, taking the cycling experience to a whole new level.

In 2020, Ashghal opened the popular Olympic Cycling Track, which covers 33km in length and 7 metres in width. Designed to allow speed up to 50 km per hour, the track facilitates several international sports competitions.

It is considered a huge link to many sports facilities in Qatar, as it connects directly with Lusail Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium, and eases access to Al Rayyan Stadium through linking Al Majd Road.

It also facilities access to several sports clubs and centres in the country.

