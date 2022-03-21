One billion riyal project designed by Elie Saab unveiled

Saudi Arabian property development company Dar Al-Arkan is making its Qatar market debut with its ‘Les Vagues’ residences by Elie Saab project in Qetaifan Island North.

Leading Qatari real estate development company Qetaifan Projects and Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan have unveiled ‘Les Vagues’ residences, a one billion riyal seafront residential project designed by Elie Saab. The residences will be located at the Qetaifan Island North.

The agreement to develop the project was signed last October by the regional real estate development giants. Work on the project will start in the second quarter of the year, while construction for the residences will begin by January 2023. It’s expected to be finalised and ready three years after the construction date.

Total sales are expected to exceed 1 billion Qatari riyals.

‘Les Vagues’ directly translates to waves in French, and features around 70 premium sea-front residences. The size ranges vary from one to three bedrooms.

The design is inspired by the luxury island life and includes a total of 348 units. They vary in their properties, including balconies and terraces. The floor-to-ceiling window designs will ensure that residents enjoy Qetaifan Island North’s stunning views, uninterrupted, alongside Doha’s ever-evolving skyline.

In addition to luxury retail outlets surrounding them, the residents at Les Vagues will have numerous amenities. There will be an a la carte concierge service provided, a fitness centre, an infinity swimming pool, a landscaped community courtyard with sea views. Of course, the furniture in all public areas will be from Elia Saab’s Maison Collection.

This is not the first international project for Dar Al Arkan, as Qatar will be the third destination after the real estate development giant had successfully completed projects in London and Dubai.

“After our successful project launch with the master of design himself, Elie Saab, in Riyadh we’re collaborating for a second time on a premium residential project in one of the region’s most sought-after developments.

Dar Al Arkan is Saudi Arabia’s largest developer by market value.

“Qetaifan Island North is being developed as the first touristic entertainment destination in Qatar, that will put the country on the regional and global tourism map, and Les Vagues residences is an integral project within the masterplan of the development,” said Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Managing Director at Qetaifan Projects. The company is fully owned by Katara Hospitality.

Qetaifan Island North will have a waterpark, a luxury hotel, accommodation, retail stores, among many other facilities.

