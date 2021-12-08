One of Qatar’s only worker representation platforms elects new body

The Tashawor platform was established by Qatar Foundation, which continues to be force for progressive change.

Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Tashawor committee, a 30 member joint body of 15 elected worker representatives and 15 employers representatives, has kicked off its second term of operation with an extensive session on workplace rights.

As a part of a joint effort by QF, the Ministry of Labour and the International Labour Organization (ILO), several QF contractors took part in an extensive training session on labour rights in the Gulf state.

Platforms such as Tashawor are rare in Qatar, but are gradually being introduced to the Gulf state in efforts to protect labourer rights. The platform acts as a multiparty social dialogue platform in order to facilitate change and communication between workers, employers and other involved governmental or organisational bodies. Joint labour committees in Qatar are being established to ensure that workers’ rights are being implemented to Qatar’s population of more that two million migrant workers that make up almost 95% of the country’s total labour force. The committees aim to listen to the grievances of the workers, which if left unattended would lower the morale of the labourers.

The Tashawor joint committee represents thousands of workers and labourers within and under QF.

Among the workers’ representatives from Tashawor were Karthik Mandal, a craft worker from Nepal who represents 130 workers, and Baiju Thankachan, a pastry chef from India – both of whom work for a facilities management service provider at QF.