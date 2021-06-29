39.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

‘Ongoing Nakba’: Israel begins demolitions of Palestinian structures in Silwan

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
[Instagram/ Palestino_free]

This is one of the latest villages to be illegally demolished by Israel to make way for Jewish settlements and disposes Palestinians from their own lands.

Israel has proceeded with the illegal demolition of hundreds of Palestinian houses and stores in the Al-Bustan area of Silwan, East Jerusalem, on Tuesday despite global outrage.

The demolitions, which aim to make way for Jewish settlements, began following a June 28 deadline given to Palestinians to either demolish their own homes or pay demolition fees after Israel destroys them.

Several bulldozers and Israeli vehicles stormed the area on Tuesday morning and started by decimated a Palestinian store owned by Nidhal Al Rajabi, who was himself later violently assaulted by Israeli forces.

While no visible political action was taken to halt the demolition of the Palestinian structures, social media users in Qatar and beyond took called for immediate action to stop Israel’s ethnic cleansing under the hashtag #SaveSilwan and #انقذوا_سلوان.

“Insane how we’re watching the ethnic cleansing of 1,500 Palestinians today through an Instagram live and the world is still turning a blind eye,” said one Twitter user.

In another tweet, journalist Dima Khatib said “they demolished his [Al Rajabi’s] shop then assaulted him. Nothing new. Same ethnic cleansing pattern for 73 years.”

According to the Institute for Middle East Understanding [IMEU], 1,500 Palestinians including 935 children in the Al-Bustan area in Silwan are at risk of losing their homes because Israel wants to build a religious theme park.

Read also: #SaveSheikhJarrah: Global community calls for halt to forced expulsions

Israeli settlers already displaced 13 families in Batan Al-Hawa, another area in Silwan, with the apartheid state aiming to destroy a further 78 Palestinian homes in Al-Bustan.

A total of 17 homes have also had active demolition orders since 2005, with no court protection provided to Palestinians. A hearing in mid-August this year is also set to be held to determine the fate of more Palestinian homes.

Palestinians have responded to the most recent demolitions by peacefully protesting, though force from Israeli forces have resulted in at least 13 injuries registered by the Red Crescent in Jerusalem. Six people were injured by rubber coated steel bullets and five others from tear gas inhalation.

“I want to see protests in every damn city in the world against the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Jerusalem,” tweeted Palestinian writer and activist Mohammed El-Kurd, whose neighbourhood Sheikh Jarrah is facing an imminent threat of ethnic cleansing.

Occupying Israeli forces have been conducting brutal attacks and arrests on protesters and journalists covering calls to halt the forced dispossession of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah and the neighbourhood of Silwan alike.

Israeli mobs have also been conducting random attacks on Palestinians while facing no repercussions, in most cases receiving protection by Tel Aviv forces.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Ahli Bank eyes debt sale to raise $500 million

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatar-based bank is seeking to raise $500 million in a bonds sale as Gulf economies face the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.  Qatar's Ahli...
Read more
Things To Do

QNL unveils exciting summer activities for July

Hala Abdallah - 0
The library is launching a series of virtual events and workshops for people of all ages to make the summer season fun and memorable.  Qatar...
Read more
News

Dip in Sealine death rate during this year’s camping season

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar has been expanding its efforts to raise the level of traffic safety and spread awareness to ensure the community's protection.  The total number of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Ooredoo fined millions for ‘anti-competitive, misleading conduct’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The committee said the telecom giant's behaviour "misled customers" and averted them from benefiting from the best prices.  Qatar’s largest telecom provider, Ooredoo has been...

Qatar opens one of world’s largest vaccination centres

COVID-19

Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

News

Emirati dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq to be buried in Qatar

News

Qatar prepares to open for visitors with launch of online registration...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.