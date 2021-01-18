Online vaccine registration service launched as minimum age reduced to 60

Authorities continue efforts to implement the national vaccination strategy as the age threshold for those legible for a vaccine is lowered and a new registration service is launched.

As a part of the national Covid-19 vaccine campaigns, the Ministry of Public Health has announced the launch of a new website vaccination registration process for residents and citizens of Qatar.

Priority groups and those who qualify for the vaccine can now register for an appointment at one of the 27 health centres. Qatar’s vaccination strategy spans over the coming year, with each phase encompassing a different section of the population.

This vaccine is free of charge for all citizens and residents.

To register, you must have an account in the National Authentication System, TAWTHEEQ.

Meanwhile, authorities have once again lowered the threshold for those wanting to take the vaccine, now anyone above the age of 60 is eligible to take the jab, as well as teachers, frontline staff and those with chronic illnesses.

Priority groups were created based on the probability of risk that a certain population group could be infected with the virus.

Those not part of the priority groups currently listed can still register and will receive a notification from the MoPH when their turn comes.

So far, Qatar has only received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, however doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in Doha within the coming weeks.

