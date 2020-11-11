Ooredoo back online after days-long connection disruption

After hundreds of customers complained over connection disruptions, Ooredoo confirmed it had fully restored its services.

Ooredoo took to twitter to announce it had fully restored its connection and data services following outrage over days-long disruptions.

“Dear customers, our mobile services have now been completely restored and it’s back to business as usual! Our engineers and experts worked around the clock to identify and address the problems we experienced and all our customers should now be able to access their mobile services as normal,” Ooredoo said in a statement.

Hundreds of customers were left outraged with the telecommunications company, which had since Thursday seen its connection and numbers undergo intermittent outages.

The disruption continued until late on Saturday, prompting users to vent their frustrations online.

Customers called on the company to refund payments made for this month while others urged they not be charged at all for the service issues.

The company made no mention of compensation in its statement on Tuesday.

An earlier post from Ooredoo was met with angry complaints.

“Your apology is not accepted, the statement is very late. We’ve been having network issues since Thursday early morning. This is unprofessional, and it shows poor quality of service. We expect compensation,” one customer said on Twitter.

“If @OoredooQatar didn’t give us some sort of compensation for their screw up then we should start switching because apparently they think they are still Qtel with a monopoly on telecommunications,” a Twitter user said.

“Till when this will continue? and how about our subscriptions that will expire? Are you going to extend them? Fix your network please, or give us our money back,” another user said.

Ooredoo and Vodafone are the only two telecommunications companies in Qatar and hold a monopoly in the Qatari market.

The former was previously censured by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of Qatar for engaging in anti-competitive behaviours.

In a statement published on Monday, CRA confirmed it was aware of the issues with Ooredoo.

“The majority of customers will notice that the issue has been solved, while a limited number of customers might face limitations to access some mobile services. The CRA always ensures to protect the rights of telecom consumers in Qatar,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

