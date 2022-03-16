Ooredoo employees can now work two days remote per week

The international telecommunications giant has institutionalised a flexible working initiative after testing it throughout 2021.

Ooredoo employees will now have the option to have a flexible working day, with the ability to work from home for two days per week. This comes after the telecommunications company launched a trial last year to test the effectiveness of the new policies.

The trial ran from September to December of last year, where employees were able to work remotely for two days a week. According to Ooredoo Group, the response was overwhelmingly positive. The successful test lead to the decision to institutionalise the plan and enhance it with more flexibility.

The plan’s enhancement comes with the group granting employees the chance to work remotely outside of Qatar for up to four weeks annually. Staff have the freedom to choose whether they want to split the weeks into shorter periods or just work the four consecutive weeks abroad.

The option can coincide with the employees’ leave days, based on what they want. This would enable them to travel with their families and spend time where needed.

Read also: GCC and EU health apps are now valid for entering Qatar

“We look forward to seeing the continued benefits now this initiative is institutionalised, and to seeing the many positive effects it will have on our business and our people,” said Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, Ooredoo’s Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

Rise in remote work

The pandemic has forced us all to make changes in our daily lives, and especially how we conduct business. It was a testimony on how remote work is, in fact, possible in most organisations. In fact, the popularity of remote work as been on the rise in recent years in the Middle East.

Ooredoo Group’s move has shown that this trend is not going anywhere anytime soon, and that hybrid work is possible.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube