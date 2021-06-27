35.6 C
Doha
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Ooredoo fined millions for ‘anti-competitive, misleading conduct’

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

BusinessTop Stories
Source: Endpoint

The committee said the telecom giant‘s behaviour “misled customers” and averted them from benefiting from the best prices. 

Qatar’s largest telecom provider, Ooredoo has been fined QR3.5 million for engaging in “anti-competitive” conduct and “misleading behaviour”, the nation’s communications watchdog has announced.

In a formal decision issued on Saturday, the Communications Regulatory Authority [CRA] imposed financial sanctions on the telecom-giant for violating clear instructions regarding free access and customer protection rights.

How Qatar used technology to fend off second lockdown

The first violation cost the company QR3m for refusing to grant access to its International Gateway Facilities at Al Kheesa Cable Landing Station and Ooredoo Data Center 5, authorities announced, breaching access rights and interconnection between licensed service providers.

By refusing to allow other licensed service providers access to its ducts, Ooredoo essentially prevents the development of competition across the country.

 

The telecommunications company also failed to file or obtain prior approval from the CRA for its fixed telecom services tariffs, which prevents legal control over its offers on the fixed telecom market.

This also means customers are left uninformed of already existing offers, breaching customer protection regulations and anti-competitive practices and in turn costing Ooredoo an additional fine of QR1.5 million.

Such behaviour, authorities said, misleads consumers and prevents them from benefiting from the best prices.

This is not the first time the Qatari-owned company is censured for its “reprehensible” anti-competitive conduct. In 2016, the CRA said that Ooredoo damaged the country’s economic development and drove up prices for consumers by engaging in “anti-competitive” conduct.

Read also: Ooredoo in Myanmar targeted by military spyware ahead of coup: report

In a strongly-worded formal decision, authorities also condemned Ooredoo for not giving rival firms access to its infrastructure.

The regulator said the telecom provider’s actions have negatively affected the state-owned Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) and Vodafone.

By refusing to allow these groups access to its ducts, Ooredoo “prevented development of competition,” the CRA ruled in a 41-page order at the time.

“In doing so, Ooredoo is likely to have maintained artificially high prices for consumers,” the CRA added in 2016.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinion

Alaa Al-Siddiq: The smearing of an Emirati hero

Marc Owen Jones - 0
The Emirati dissident will be laid to rest in Qatar on June 27th, per her family's request. The tragic death of Alaa Al-Siddiq, an exiled...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar hits three million Covid-19 shots in six months

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar's health officials predict that 80% of the total population will be fully vaccinated by October.  Over three million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administrated...
Read more
Politics

Iran nuclear deal revival at risk as US, France warn time is ‘running out’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said Tehran "will not negotiate forever". The US and France have warned Iran that time is running to restore the the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar opens one of world’s largest vaccination centres

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar has rapidly sped up its national vaccination campaign, with health officials predicting an 80% total Covid-19 vaccination rate by October.  As Qatar continues to...

Emirati dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq to be buried in Qatar

News

Qatar Customs make chilling discovery as 17kg of marijuana is found...

News

These 45 health centres are approved for rapid Covid-19 tests

COVID-19

Qatar to expect multi-billion dollar economic boost from World Cup 2022

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.