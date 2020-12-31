Ooredoo prompts backlash with unexpected hike in 5G monthly plan prices

With the new year approaching, Ooredoo surprised their customers with yet another unwanted increase in monthly plan prices. This time, it’s for phone internet packages.

Ooredoo surprised their customers on Thursday with a text message announcing that the company will be increasing their 5G mobile packages starting from February of next year.

This will be second time the tech company increases their prices in less than a year, with each incident sparking backlash on social media.

اي انسان يدفع يريد الحصول على خدمة مقابل ما يدفع وكل ما ذكرمن تحسين على الخدمة للاسف كلام غير واقعي على الاقل حتى الان فلا شبكة 5g تعمل بانتظام و لاحتى الميزات المجانيه المذكورة ذات فائدة عمليا على اشتراك الجوال و لا اعتقد ان اي عميل راضي بالزيادة نتمنى اعادة النظر بهذه الزيادة — abedarrzakali (@abedarrzakali) December 31, 2020

Though last time Ooredoo provided extra services, such as OSN and Netflix to make up for the increase in the entry-level price plan for the broadband, this time, there are no extra benefits.

Surprised customers were not happy.

“Anyone who is paying wants to obtain a service in exchange for what they pay for. And all that is mentioned about improving the service is unrealistic,” one social media user said.

“So far, the 5G network does not work regularly, and even the free features mentioned are not particularly beneficial to the mobile subscription packages, and I do not think that any customer is satisfied with the increase,” they added.

The price change will include old and new postpaid packages, with a price increase ranging from 10 to 50 riyals, depending on the package.

“During 2020 we have vastly improved our 5G coverage and improve the benefit of the plans and Ooredoo has a host of benefits from the awesome apps,” Ooredoo’s customer care said in a reply to a Twitter user.

The latest development came just weeks after Ooredoo’s services saw frequent outages for some three days, prompting backlash by customers.

After widespread complaints, Ooredoo compensated customers for the inconvenience by offering a 50% off for two months.

