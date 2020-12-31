22.5 C
Doha
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Ooredoo prompts backlash with unexpected hike in 5G monthly plan prices

By Menatalla Ibrahim

[Source: Ooredoo/Twitter]

With the new year approaching, Ooredoo surprised their customers with yet another unwanted increase in monthly plan prices. This time, it’s for phone internet packages.

Ooredoo surprised their customers on Thursday with a text message announcing that the company will be increasing their 5G mobile packages starting from February of next year.

This will be second time the tech company increases their prices in less than a year, with each incident sparking backlash on social media.

Though last time Ooredoo provided extra services, such as OSN and Netflix to make up for the increase in the entry-level price plan for the broadband, this time, there are no extra benefits.

Surprised customers were not happy.

“Anyone who is paying wants to obtain a service in exchange for what they pay for. And all that is mentioned about improving the service is unrealistic,” one social media user said.

“So far, the 5G network does not work regularly, and even the free features mentioned are not particularly beneficial to the mobile subscription packages, and I do not think that any customer is satisfied with the increase,” they added.

Read also: Backlash after Ooredoo increases entry-level price plan

The price change will include old and new postpaid packages, with a price increase ranging from 10 to 50 riyals, depending on the package.

“During 2020 we have vastly improved our 5G coverage and improve the benefit of the plans and Ooredoo has a host of benefits from the awesome apps,” Ooredoo’s customer care said in a reply to a Twitter user.

The latest development came just weeks after Ooredoo’s services saw frequent outages for some three days, prompting backlash by customers.

After widespread complaints, Ooredoo compensated customers for the inconvenience by offering a 50% off for two months.

