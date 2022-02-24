Ostapenko keeps strike clean and qualifies to quarterfinals

After securing Dubai’s title last week, Ostapenko seems to be eyeing yet another title in Doha after beating Krejcikova to the Qatar Open quarterfinals.

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko downed second seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to secure her spot in the quarterfinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The former French Open champion and crowned winner of Dubai’s title last week flaunted her on-going momentum as she thrashed her Czech opponent to set up a last-eight tie with Garbine Muguruza, who outcassed Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-2.

The match kept all fans on their toes as the 24-year-old showed great power in her returns and thrashed World No. 3. with outstanding performance, which carrier her through to the last eught in just an hour and 13 minutes.

The latest win serves as the eighth straight consecutive victory, including five against Grand Slam winners, keeping her streak as clean as ever. Despite dropping out of the world’s top 50 last year, the champion seems to get back on track with a close return to the top 10.

Now, she is bidding to win a WTA 1,000 tournament for the first time in her career.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Spain’s Paula Badosa witnessed a strong 2-6, 3-6 defeat against USA’s Cori Gauff at the end of the one-hour 17-minute encounter. America’s young talented star is showing great talent by beating a top-10 player for the fifth time.

Now, the 17-year-old star will take on Maria Sakkari for a semifinal spot, after the Greek’s 6-4, 7-5 win over Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile Belarusian World No. 2 Sabalenka beat Swiss player Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1 in just 65 minutes.

“It was an amazing match, I really played well today,” Sabalenka said. “She played well as well, but maybe I was a little bit more lucky today.”

The 2020 Doha champion, who won 10 of her last 11 games, will now face World No. 8 Iga Swiatek in the next round.

Also with the winners, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur went through after a fantastic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Tereza Martincova.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube