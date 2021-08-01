Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the reimposing of quarantine rules for travellers coming from six Asian countries.

As per the new rules, fully Covid-19 vaccinated travellers (who have received their vaccination in Qatar) from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines coming to the Gulf state must now quarantine for two days at a hotel until a negative PCR swab tests sees them fit to leave the facility on the second day.

All other travellers from these countries are subject to a hotel quarantine of 10 days upon arriving to Qatar.

The decision, which comes into effect on Monday 2 August, has sparked anger among the public, who see the new rules as unfair to vaccinate travellers from these countries.

Many took to social media to express their anger at the decision.

One Twitter user wrote “this is so unfair with those who are fully vaccinated. Seems like it has become a medium to earn more and more money by harassing Indians like that!! Being vaccinated and quarantining for 10 days – Does this makes any sense?”

Another tweet read “@WHO what is the benefit of vaccine if all the countries are not accept the own vaccine. One vaccine taken from Qatar, 2 days quarantine and same vaccine take from Pakistan, 10 days quarantine. What is this behaviour,” tagging the World Health Organisation.