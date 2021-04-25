Over 1,100 electric buses set to transport fans at ‘green’ Qatar 2022

Qatar is stepping up its plans to host the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup event in 2022, where hundreds of electric buses will be deployed.

More than 1,100 electric buses are set to transport spectators during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, authorities announced, as part of Qatar’s continued efforts to organise a carbon-neutral mega sporting event.

“The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in coordination with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications is working to build four parking lots for electric busses to ferry spectators during matches of FIFA World Cup 2022,” said Director of Tarsheed and Energy Efficiency at Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Hammadi.

Speaking at a virtual Kahramaa event, Al Hammadi confirmed that the number of electric vehicles exceeds 1,100 buses. Some 700 electric charging stations will be built to provide eco-friendly transportation facility for spectators during the matches.

“After FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, these electric buses will be used as public transport in the country. This is following the directive of high command that all means of transportation for fans will be electric during FIFA World Cup 2022,” he said.

Qatar is aiming to provide safe, reliable and accessible transportation facilities during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) said.

“Along with hosting the first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world, Qatar will stage the most compact edition of the tournament in modern history. Sixty-four matches over 28 days will take place in close proximity, with the maximum travel distance between stadiums just 75km. One of the major environmental benefits of Qatar 2022 is the elimination of domestic flights during the tournament,” the SC said in a press release on Thursday.

In addition, using Qatar’s eco-friendly transportation facilities, such as the Doha Metro, light rail trams and fuel-efficient buses, will help achieve the state’s goal in reducing overall carbon emissions, said Thani Al Zarraa, the SC’s Mobility Director.

“And due to Qatar 2022 being a compact tournament, fans arriving in 2022 will only have one return plane journey, which will significantly reduce overall carbon emissions [compared to previous tournaments].”

“About 20% of the buses are electric, with the remainder diesel fuelled with a Euro 5 emissions standard, which emits much less pollution than regular vehicles. Qatar is also planning to introduce an innovative, modern and environmentally-friendly electric bus rapid transit (BRT) system. Designed to provide increased passenger capacity compared to traditional transit style buses, BRT is a rail-less system that is essentially a crossover between buses and trams,” SC noted.

Additionally, the Lusail Bus Depot is set to become one of the biggest in the world, where electricity for bus charging will be generated by solar panels.

“The electric buses charged by solar energy will not emit any other emissions. After Qatar 2022, this fleet will replace the old buses, ensuring a legacy of modern and green buses.”

Electric charging ports

Some 20 car charging stations have already been built and have been available for drivers in Qatar since 2019 to encourage residents of the country to invest in electric cars.

Al Hammadi said that these stations are found a Kahramaa building in Abu Hamour, Qatar Foundation and at some hotels.

“The strategy for electric vehicles and charging stations will be announced in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021,” he stated, adding that this strategy will tackle all issues related to car charging stations specifications, number, system, as well as the module for following and cooperating in partnerships between the government and private sectors.

“The strategy is under study and will be announced after completion. The most important clause of the strategy is to specify places for car charging stations – parking lots of shopping complexes, public parking or government buildings. This is one of the major issues which will be announced later,” said Al Hammadi.

The official also said the technical specifications for electric car charging stations, its system and modules will be implemented across public and private sectors. “It will explain the requirements from both sectors and regulate for a smooth operation,” said Al Hammadi.

Kahramaa is planning to set up 200 to 500 charging points for electric cars across the country by 2022.

They will be located in strategic locations, including shopping malls, residential areas, stadiums, parks and government offices, according to the National Programme for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed).

It also added that Kahramaa is seeking to produce 700MW from solar panels by 2022.

In 2019, Kahramaa launched Tarsheed Photovoltaic Station for Energy Storage and Charging Electric Vehicles. The station functions as a charging point for vehicles with electricity produced from solar energy via 216 photovoltaic panels that are divided into two areas with a total area of 270 sq m.

“The station contains a unit that has two connections of Combo and CHAdeMO types that are compatible with different types of vehicles. The unit allows two cars to be charged at a time with a rapid charging level of 15 – 20 minutes. The maximum charging capacity is 100 kw,” explained in reports.

