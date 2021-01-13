17.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Over 900 vehicles cross Qatar-Saudi borders since reopening

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Source: Twitter/Marsalqatar

Hundreds of vehicles rushed to cross the border to visit their loved ones after more than three years of suspension.

More than 900 cars have crossed the Abu Samra border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia during the first three days of the port reopening.

A total of 835 crossed to Saudi and 95 cars entered Qatar, according to the General Authority of Customs (GAC).

Read also: First Qatar Airways flight to enter Saudi airspace departs from Doha

All vehicles went through a thorough inspection using a large number of screening devices to ensure work is carried out in line with the highest international standard, said Murshid Shaheen al-Kuwari, Director of the Customs Department.

Source: @Marsalqatar

Sanitisers, protective masks and gloves were also provided and seals were replaced, the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department said.

Source: @Marsalqatar

Those travelling through the Saudi-Qatar border at the Salwa crossing must present a negative COVID-19 test certificate that is issued no more than 48 hours prior, sources told Doha News last week.

Arrivals are also required to hotel quarantine at approved facilities, sources told Doha News.

First Visitors cross Saudi-Qatar border

Full diplomatic relations restored

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced the restoration of all diplomatic ties with Qatar and opened its land, air and sea borders after more than three years of suspension.

The move was solidified with the signing of the much-anticipated Al-Ula Declaration that put an end to the Gulf crisis.

The declaration, signed by the blockading quartet and Qatar, closed a gloomy chapter in GCC relations that posed a serious threat to the unity of the bloc as well as security in the region.

The restoration of relations includes all former blockading countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Since then, the three-year blockade on Qatar has lifted with restrictions on travel between countries dismissed.

