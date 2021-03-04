Over 90,000 sheep flock to Qatar ahead of Ramadan

The trade volume of livestock and chilled meat with Sudan will reach QAR 150 million this year.
With Ramadan around the corner, Qatar is now importing more than 90,000 sheep and calves to meet the demand for the upcoming Muslim fasting month.
According to Widam Food, the country’s main livestock and frozen meats supplier, the latest shipment is expected to be available at local markets in March.
In January alone, Widam imported the third shipment of 1,600 live Sudanese calves after Qatar received two earlier shipments from Khartoum and Australia, increasing the number of imported livestock to 70,000.
Trade volume of frozen meats and livestock from Sudan is expected to reach QR 150 million this year as part of the company’s efforts to ensure it meets the demands of the local market, a statement by Widam’s Chairman Mohammed Badr Al Sada said.
While this year’s Ramadan date has yet to be officially announced, it is expected to start in the second week of April.