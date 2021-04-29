Pakistan delegation in Qatar to revive Afghan peace process: reports

Kabul has been witnessing a surge in violence since US President Joe Biden’s decision to delay the withdrawal of American troops.

Pakistani officials are in Qatar for a meeting with Afghan and Taliban delegations to push the ongoing peace process, Pakistan’s The Daily Times reported on Thursday.

One delegation already arrived to the Qatari capital on Wednesday and another, led by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, is expected to travel to Doha on Thursday.

The officials are said to hold meetings with the two factions in an attempt to convince all sides to show more flexibility in negotiations. The report said Pakistan is seeking to push the Taliban into joining the Istanbul conference, which was postponed due to the group’s refusal to attend.

“Pakistan cannot force the Taliban but will try to convince them to make progress in negotiations,” the source told The Daily Times.

A source also confirmed to Doha News that the meeting is taking place.

Along with Qatar, Pakistan has played a significant role in mediating between Afghan factions, as well as talks between the US and the Taliban – the most prominent of which was the 2+2+1 or the Murree Peace Process.

Istanbul Summit

The 10-day Istanbul summit was scheduled to take place from April 24th to May 4th before it was postponed.

However, the Taliban has refused to attend any peace conference that comes before the US completely withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, as per the 2020 February agreement signed in Doha last year.

The deal initially set May 1st as the deadline for the troop withdrawal.

“In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favourable,” said Qatar, Turkey and the UN in a joint statement to announce the postponement.

“Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations will resolutely continue their earnest efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the militant group’s attacks in Afghanistan have continued to increase in recent weeks since US President Joe Biden confirmed he would withdraw all remaining American troops from Afghanistan by September 11 instead of the initial deadline.