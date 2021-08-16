40 C
Doha
Monday, August 16, 2021
Para-athlete seals world record for fastest crossing of Qatar on wheelchair

By Menatalla Ibrahim

NewsTop Stories
Instagram/ gwrarabia

The inspiring para-athlete become the first and fastest to cross Qatar in a wheelchair.

Ahmed Al-Shahrani has earned himself a Guinness World Record title after crossing Qatar in less than two days.

The para-athlete’s trip took one day, 17 hours, and 55 minutes, covering a total of 200.1 kilometres. After crossing the finish line, Al-Sharani earned two titles: the first person to cross Qatar in a wheelchair and the fastest.

Instagram/
gwrarabia

Ahmed’s inspiring and challenging journey kicked off at Abu Samra at 6pm on 1 April. By 3 April, he managed to cross just over 200 kilometres, reaching Al Ruwais Port, one of the furthest points in the north of Qatar.

But that’s not his only achievement. The athlete has taken part in several marathons around the region, including in Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.

His dedication and strong will has made him an inspiration for many and landed him a spot at becoming one of the Accessible Qatar ambassadors, where he works on raising awareness about disability in the country.

Read also: OPINION: PSG's Messi signing is 'Brand Qatar' in action

Through his work, Ahmed advocates for spreading more inclusivity in sports.

“He aims from his attempt to encourage the inclusion and participation of people with disability in sports,” the Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Apart from wheeling the country, Al-Shahrani also plays wheelchair fencing, aquathlons, and shooting.

