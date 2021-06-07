Paraguay president thanks Qatar amir for 400,000 Covid-19 vaccine donation

Qatar’s sent hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 vaccines to Paraguay.

President Mario Abdo Benitez made a call to thank Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the Gulf state’s medical aid to the Republic of Paraguay.

On Sunday, Qatar provided 400,000 coronavirus vaccines to Paraguay as part of Doha’s plan to donate shots globally.

In a statement, Benitez said the first batch of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines had arrived, which made up for 99,600 vaccines out of the expected 400,000 vaccines.

🇵🇾-🇶🇦 AHORA | Como testimonio de solidaridad y del excelente relacionamiento bilateral entre Paraguay y Qatar, llega al país la primera partida de 99.600 dosis de la vacuna Moderna, de las 400.000 donadas por el Estado qatarí. pic.twitter.com/lFStqnV9c2 — Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores (@mreparaguay) June 5, 2021

“As a testimony of solidarity and the excellent bilateral relations between Paraguay and Qatar, the first batch of 99,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived to the country, part of a donation of 400,000 vaccines from the State of Qatar,” the Paraguayan ministry of foreign relations tweeted.

A plane carrying the vaccines arrived at Asuncion Airport in Paraguay and was received by Minister of Foreign Relations Euclides Acevedo, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Julio Borba, Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic for Strategic Affairs Federico Gonzalez, as well as the Charge d’Affairs at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Paraguay Saeed bin Hamad Al Marri.

Borba also thanked Qatar for its donation and said Paraguay is in dire need of the aid amid a difficult health crisis and a shortage of vaccines.

It’s hoped the donation will offer a much needed boost to the country’s fight against the virus.

As it stands, only 1.1% of Paraguay is fully vaccinated. Figures show the South American country has recorded almost 10,000 Covid-19 related deaths and over 40,000 active cases.

Since the pandemic started last year, Qatar has provided aid to several nations to help the world grapple the the Covid-19 virus. So far, Qatar Charity has donated over $24 million in Covid-19 aid to 60 countries as part of a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society had also donated $20,000 worth of medical equipment and protective supplies to Nepal’s Red Cross Society to combat the pandemic.

In April, Qatar announced a major $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than three million refugees and displaced people in 20 countries around the world.

Up to 3,650,000 of vulnerable populations, including internally displaced people and migrant communities are set be vaccinated as part of the campaign.

